AUBURN — Diana M. Amelias Sobus, 88, of the Boyle Center, Auburn, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Rochester.
A native of Albany, Diana lived most of her life in Auburn. For many years, she served as the manager and wedding coordinator at the Springside Inn. She owned and operated Diana’s Restaurant on Market Street and retired as the manager of the kitchen at Cayuga Community College. Civically minded, she volunteered her time with numerous organizations throughout the area. Diana also authored two books, “Two Cars, Two Cats, Two Aunts, My Mother and Me” and “The Magic Car.” She enjoyed cooking, trips to Ocean City, Md., and serving desserts at the Boyle Center. Above all, Diana cherished the time spent with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Sobus (Dana), of Delaware, and Brian Sobus, of Auburn; two daughters, Stacey Sobus and Kara Sobus (Christopher), all of Auburn; the father of her children, Joseph Sobus (Rita), of Elmira; one sister, Adriana Hardy (Christopher), of Texas; grandchildren, Nicole Vroman (Aaron), Lisa Sobus, Sarah Sobus (Connor), Shannon Sobus (Adam), Dustin Flanigan (Rochelle), Brian Sobus (Sarah), Jason Flanigan (Kristy), and Miranda Sobus; 13 great-grandchildren; niece and goddaughter, Robyn Avalon (Kathryn); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Theodore and Mary Lascaris Amelias, she was predeceased by a great-grandson, Carter Sobus.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Sobus family would like to thank the numerous caregivers, especially Hiawatha, Jennifer and Raina, for the exceptional care and devotion shown toward Diana.
Contributions may be made in Diana’s memory to Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program, 149 Genesee St., Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
