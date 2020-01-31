AUBURN — Diane L. Salai, 69, of Auburn, died Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.
You have free articles remaining.
She had no known relatives.
Private graveside services were held in Fort Hill Cemetery.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Salai as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.