AUBURN — Diane L. Salai, 69, of Auburn, died Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.

She had no known relatives.

Private graveside services were held in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

