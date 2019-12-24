AUBURN — Dianna L. Pudney-Sharp, 57, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Dianna was born in Syracuse, the daughter of Kenneth and Joan Pudney on Dec. 30, 1961. Before her illness she worked as a cook for the Warners Thruway Restaurant. Dianna operated the Gift Shop at Cayuga County Nursing Home and helped organize many of their social events.
She is survived by her father, Kenneth Pudney; sisters, Wendy Pudney, Pamela Harvey, and Kim Harvey; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Joan Pudney, and a sister, Robin Pudney.
There will be no calling hours. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in St. John Church, Port Byron, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Hamilton Street, Weedsport, NY 13166.
Arrangements are by Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.
