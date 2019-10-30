SYRACUSE — Dimitrios “Jimmy” Gotsis, 87, of Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, the feast day of St. Dimitrios, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Chalkia, Greece on March 5, 1932 to the late Ioannis and Anastasia Gotsis and later emigrated to Syracuse with his family in 1976. He spent his career working at Roth Brothers and retired in 1994. In the years after his retirement, Jimmy loved taking trips to Greece in the summer. An avid gardener and hunter, he loved the outdoors; cooking a whole lamb for family and friends was his favorite thing to do.
Besides his parents, Dimitrios was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Panagiota; his son, Kostantinos; sisters, Efthimia, Dimitra, and Panagiota.
Jimmy is survived by his sons, Ioannis “John” (Nicole), Athanasios “Tommy” (Giovanna), and Sotirios “Sam;” a daughter, Anastasia (Anthony) Calcagno; grandchildren, Eleni, Nikos-Demitrios Alexander, Giuseppe Dimitrios and Natalie, all of whom he was so proud of; sister, Antonia, of Athens, Greece; brother-in-law, Sokratis (Tasia), of Montreal, Canada; sister-in-law, Xristina, of Greece; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services in celebration of Jimmy’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church, Syracuse. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, with a Trisagion Service at 4 p.m. at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road), North Syracuse.
Special thanks to the most compassionate staff of the second floor of The Commons at St. Anthony for the excellent care provided to our father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to Matthew House Inc., 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
