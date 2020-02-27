Dolores D. Fleckenstein
MORAVIA — Dolores D. Fleckenstein, 86, of Moravia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Born on Aug. 11, 1933, to Donald R. and Gladys E. Devine, Dolores grew up in South Onondaga and Otisco, N.Y., graduating from Tully Central School in 1951 and from Le Moyne College in 1957. She resided in Moravia since 1961, retiring from Moravia Central School in 1997. Dolores was formerly a board member, and then the director, of Powers Library in Moravia, and until her death was a longtime board member of Four Town First Aid Squad.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence J. Fleckenstein, in 1997.

She is survived by her children, Janet Fleckenstein (Stephen) Weiter, Lawrence J. Jr. (Polly) Fleckenstein, Irene E. (Arthur) Allen, and Ann T. (David) Gaston; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Anthony Parish Church, 312 Locke Road, Groton. Spring burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, for the building fund.

