Dolores Mary Kukiela Rogalski, 85, of Buckley Road, passed away July 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Finger Lakes Center for Living.
Dolores was born in Auburn, N.Y., on Sept. 16, 1934, to the late Albin and Stella Kukiela. She was a graduate of Central High School in Auburn. Dolores worked as an office assistant for Dr. Leonard Wasilewski, before marrying her beloved husband, Edward Rogalski, on Nov. 30, 1957. Together they raised three children in their home town of Auburn. Dolores loved spending time with her family, and in addition to raising her own children, was always available to care for her grandchildren. As a lover of nature and the outdoors, Dolores also enjoyed camping with her family. Their children and grandchildren are blessed with many wonderful memories of camping trips with Ed and Dolores throughout the summer months at Fillmore Glen, Fair Haven, Watkins Glen, and Letchworth State Park. Later in life, the RV Park at Turning Stone became their favorite camping spot. Dolores loved playing the slot machines, while Ed played cards at the casino. Dolores was blessed with artistic talent, and before the chores of homemaking and child care consumed her days, she enjoyed drawing with pastels. She always managed to find time for her garden plants and flowers, and especially loved peonies and lilacs. Her home was always full of potted plants that she joyfully collected and tended to.
Dolores is survived by her children, Valerie A Tesorio and her husband Anthony; Edward Rogalski and his wife Theresa; Thomas Rogalski and his fiancée’ Mardie Morta; grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Tesorio, Josh, Freddy, Nicole, and Kristy Rogalski, Joseph Hand, and Tom and Nick Rogalski; sister, Joan Arquette and her husband, Don; brother, Mike Kukiela and his wife, Roberta; several great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward F Rogalski, her parents, Albin and Stella Kukiela, and grandson, Anthony Tesorio, Jr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Hyacinth’s Church 63 Pulaski St. Auburn, NY, at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming. There will be no calling hours, due to COVID -19 restrictions placed upon us.
Dolores’ family would like to offer a special thank you to Mardie Morta, who patiently cared for Dolores for the past two years, as well as the staff of Finger Lakes Center for Living, who provided comfort care in her final days. They are all an incredible blessing to the family, and words cannot express their gratitude for the love and care they gave to Dolores.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Dolores’ name may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.
Everyone must follow all recommendations by NYSDOH guidelines.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.