Dolores Mary Kukiela Rogalski

Dolores was born in Auburn, N.Y., on Sept. 16, 1934, to the late Albin and Stella Kukiela. She was a graduate of Central High School in Auburn. Dolores worked as an office assistant for Dr. Leonard Wasilewski, before marrying her beloved husband, Edward Rogalski, on Nov. 30, 1957. Together they raised three children in their home town of Auburn. Dolores loved spending time with her family, and in addition to raising her own children, was always available to care for her grandchildren. As a lover of nature and the outdoors, Dolores also enjoyed camping with her family. Their children and grandchildren are blessed with many wonderful memories of camping trips with Ed and Dolores throughout the summer months at Fillmore Glen, Fair Haven, Watkins Glen, and Letchworth State Park. Later in life, the RV Park at Turning Stone became their favorite camping spot. Dolores loved playing the slot machines, while Ed played cards at the casino. Dolores was blessed with artistic talent, and before the chores of homemaking and child care consumed her days, she enjoyed drawing with pastels. She always managed to find time for her garden plants and flowers, and especially loved peonies and lilacs. Her home was always full of potted plants that she joyfully collected and tended to.