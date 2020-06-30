Dolores 'Totsie' Namisnak
Aug. 30, 1928 — June 26, 2020
OWASCO — Dolores "Totsie" Namisnak, of Owasco, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on June 26, 2020.
Born Aug. 30, 1928 in Auburn, she was the daughter of Cyril and Hattie Young Fernandes. Following the death of her mother at a young age, Totsie was lovingly raised by John and Enie Bedell. She was a 1946 East High School graduate who then worked for many years as a bank teller in both Auburn and Skaneateles. She was a skilled and enthusiastic basketball and tennis player. A lifelong resident of Auburn, she loved spending summers at Girl Scout camp and Emerson Park as well as going downtown and ice skating at Hoopes Park. She enjoyed the beach, walking and competitive games of Scrabble. Totsie's deep appreciation for animals, nature and taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life is a gift that she instilled in us all. Family was her pride and joy in life. Her resilience and the endless love she radiated made her a patient and selfless mother. Her guidance is evident in the daughters that she raised and the closeness of her family. To her grandchildren she was a constant companion and storyteller. Her dog Coco also held a special place in her heart.
Totsie is survived by her four daughters: Lynn (John) Konyak, Beth (Michael) Gordon, Chris (Steve) Balyszak and Gail (Tim) Nolan; her grandchildren: Mark Oster, Elissa Uriarte, Michael, Kristopher and Jenna Konyak; Michael and Erin Gordon and Allison, Dan and Emma Nolan; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband Roy Smith, her second husband Michael Namisnak, a daughter Lee Marquez as well as her brothers Ed and Bob.
"There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." - Mahatma Gandhi
Services will be held graveside at the family's convenience. Contributions can be made in her name to Fingerlakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.