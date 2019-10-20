{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Domenic Parenti, 60, of Auburn, passed away at Upstate Medical on Sept. 5, 2019.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Philip and Ginny Wade Parenti. He retired from Auburn Community Hospital. Domenic was known for his love of animals, was an avid wrestling fan, and became quite the collector.

He is survived by his brother, Philip Parenti; his sister, Terrie Casey; his nephews, Josh and Brian Casey; aunt, uncles, and several cousins.

Calling hours for Dom will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Domenic.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.

