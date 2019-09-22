AUBURN — Dominic A. Ciampaglia, 81, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Dominic and Elizabeth (DeSocio) Ciampaglia Sr. Dom was a member of both Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s parishes. He retired from Alco after more than 42 years of service. Dom was a member of the Prison City Ramblers, an avid golfer, bowler, and enjoyed doing an occasional scratch-off ticket at Wegmans. He also enjoyed helping others and often donated his time to various functions, including collecting can tops which helped fund the Shriner’s Hospital. Above everything, Dom loved being around his family and friends and especially cherished the times spent with his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary (Elice) Ciampaglia; two sons, David (Tracey) Ciampaglia, and John (Katherine) Ciampaglia, all of Auburn; two grandchildren, Dominic and Elizabeth Ciampaglia; a sister-in-law, Anna Elice; brother-in-law, Henry Elice; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Marie Socci.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 10 a.m. this Monday in Sacred Heart Church for Dominic’s Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. (today) Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in Dom’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.