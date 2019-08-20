CATO — Donald C. Swayne, 83, of Cato, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2019, at home.
Mr. Swayne was born on Aug. 4, 1936, to the late Clifford and Susanna Swayne.
Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Hilda.
Donald is survived by daughters, Donna (Michael) Bennett and Betty Swayne; loving grandchildren, Susan (Jacob) Rigby, Brook (Cody) Cox, and Shawn and Shaila Bennett; loving great-grandchildren, Colton Cox and Evelyn Rigby; nephew, Charles “Bucky” Vinning; also his beloved canines, Bear, Lucy, and Jade.
Calling hours for Donald will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Burial will be private for the family.
