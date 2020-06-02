CATO — Donald E. Degnan, 66, of Cato, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born on April 20, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y. Donald graduated from West Seneca East High School in 1972; it was there his love of golf began. Donald played on his high school golf team where he received all-state honors. Donald attended Hilbert College where he met his wife, Mary. Don worked at Knight Industrial for 20 years and Murphy and Nolan for 25 years retiring May 1, 2019. Don and Mary ran St. Patrick’s Church food pantry for 25 years. Don was also a member of the Solvay Geddes Lions Club and Cato Rotary Club. Don enjoyed his family vacations in Canada where he fished and spent time with loved ones.
Donald was predeceased by his loving parents, Earl and Charlotte Degnan, and his uncle, Paul Rasp.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Degnan; children, Julie (Jon) Wallace, and Joseph (Linda) Degnan; grandchildren, Catherine (John) Young, Malana Bartoszewski, Emma Wallace, and Patrick Degnan; sister, Barbara (Ronald) Bates; niece, Allison Bates; nephew, Zachary Bates, and aunt, Betty Rasp.
Don would like to give special thanks to Dr. John Eppolito and to Auburn Community Hospital floor 4C.
Donations made, in lieu of flowers to Auburn Community Hospital www.auburnhospital.org or the Food Bank of CNY, www.foodbankcny.org.
Due to the circumstances, services will be private; burial will be in Cato Union Cemetery. For those wishing to watch the service live via Facebook they may do so at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.