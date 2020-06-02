Donald E. Degnan

Donald was born on April 20, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y. Donald graduated from West Seneca East High School in 1972; it was there his love of golf began. Donald played on his high school golf team where he received all-state honors. Donald attended Hilbert College where he met his wife, Mary. Don worked at Knight Industrial for 20 years and Murphy and Nolan for 25 years retiring May 1, 2019. Don and Mary ran St. Patrick’s Church food pantry for 25 years. Don was also a member of the Solvay Geddes Lions Club and Cato Rotary Club. Don enjoyed his family vacations in Canada where he fished and spent time with loved ones.