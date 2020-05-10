WAVERLY, NY — Donald Edward Hoey Sr., 81, of Waverly, NY, formerly Sayre, PA, went to meet our Lord on Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at Elderwood. Donald was at Elderwood for rehabilitation following a fall and a broken hip, and contracted and passed on as a result of Covid-19.
Donald was born May 3, 1938, to the late John Lester Hoey and Mary Margaret Hoey in Auburn. He graduated in 1955 from West High School and was employed by the Lehigh Valley Railroad, later Conrail and Norfolk and Southern, where he retired after 42 years of service. The railroad brought him and his family to Sayre in 1967.
Donald was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Elizabeth Jackson, on Aug. 3, 1957, and proceeded to have six children. They were married for 48 years. She passed away on Sept. 1, 2005.
He married in 2011 and is survived by his wife, Marlene, of Duryea, PA. Also surviving are his children, Margaret Rae, of Dawsonville, GA, Patricia (Andrew) Aronstam and Donald (Phyllis) Hoey Jr., of Waverly, NY, Sharon Hoey Schulze and Karen (John) Devine, of Gainesville, GA, and Jeffrey Hoey, of Sayre, PA; as well as 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Donald is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Terrence and Patricia Hoey, of Auburn; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special niece, Tina Spinelli, of Auburn.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Fanny Hoey, father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Augusta Jackson, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Dorothy Jackson, all of Auburn, and great-grandson, Maddox Marshall.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donald will be buried alongside Shirley in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Auburn at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service. Messages of remembrance for Don’s family may be left at www.thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
