WATERLOO — Donald J. Graham Sr., 68, of Waterloo, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.
Donald was a driver for Syracuse Rochester Auction.
He is survived by his children, Donald J. Graham Jr., of Rochester, Heather Graham, of Ithaca, Chrissy Graham, of Rochester, and Lisa Keech, of Seneca Castle; siblings, Herb Graham, of Auburn, Iska Massett, of Montezuma, Liz Piatt, of Auburn, and Veronica C. Thorn, of Syracuse; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 31, 2019, in Ridgeway Cemetery, Poplar Ridge.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
