SENNETT — Donald L. Atkins, 91, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Sennett, N.Y.
He was born and raised in Auburn, and graduated from Auburn East High School in 1946. Three years later he married the love of his life, Doris Franzel.
Donald worked as an electrician at ALCO in Auburn for 42 years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending his winters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with Doris. He cherished his time spent with family. His hobbies included gardening, wine making, playing bingo, and watching Yankee baseball games, always rooting for the opposing team.
Donald enjoyed volunteering his time at his local Masonic Lodge. He joined the Masons on July 15, 1995. He served in several elected positions of the Lodge and was the Lodge Master from 1999 to 2000. He was also the Grand Lodge of NY; Grand Director of Ceremonies for the Cayuga Tompkins District, from 2002 to 2004.
In addition to his loving wife of 70 years, Donald is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Bob) Brown and Tina (John) Kensinger; grandchildren, Crystal (Mike) Fraher, Justin (Beth) Lasher, Joel (Carey) Brown, Casey (Scott) Potter, and Jordan Kensinger; as well as his 15 beloved great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Earl (Diane) Atkins and John (Jessica) Atkins.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with a service immediately following, both to be held at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in the Sennett Rural Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Donald L. Atkins to Erie Canal #141 Masonic Hall, 2803 State Route 31 E, Weedsport, NY 13166.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory.
