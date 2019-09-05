MORAVIA — Donald W. Campbell, 60, of Moravia, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born in Auburn on Jan. 8, 1959 to the late Robert and Barbara Sellers Campbell. Donald was known as “Chief” by everyone who knew him, and worked for Consolidated Scrap in Auburn for about 20 years, before beginning work at BorgWarner in Ithaca. He spent his last few years spending time with his family, especially his brother, Gene, and driving around with his dog, Sadie. He enjoyed spending time snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and tinkering in his shed. He is remembered for never being able to sit still, and always having work to do.
Donald is survived by his children, Donald (Tammy) Campbell Jr., Jessica (David) Pike, and Abigail (Kyle Maine) Campbell; his siblings, Eugene and Pamela Campbell, Jerry and Christine Campbell, both of Scipio, and Rick and Lori Allen, of Mexico; his stepfather, Robert Vernon, of Aurora; his beloved pup, Sadie; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Campbell, and John “Jack” Campbell, and his nephews, David and Jamie Campbell.
Per Donald’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. There will be a private celebration at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Donald’s name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.
