AUBURN — On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Donna G. Deyo, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 68, in the presence of her family.

She was born March 24, 1952, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. She was one of five children born to the late William and Shirley Adams. Her family moved to Auburn where she attended Auburn schools.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, Pete Deyo in 1995.

Donna made a career working for the school cafeteria system at the age of 16. Donna started as a server and ended with her retirement as a food service director, 48 years later. Thirty-three of those years were spent at Auburn High School as the manager of the cafeteria. It was a job she truly loved.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Melissa Kulis (Dave), of Auburn, and her son, Brandon Finch (Mary), of Cortland. She is also survived by her siblings, Bruce (Linda), of Auburn, Jeffrey, of Houston, David (Jeanette), of Las Vegas, Bill, of Syracuse, Daria Homens (Ron), of Florida, and Mary Beth (Steve), of Auburn; predeceased by brothers, Jake and Ed (Sue). She has four grandchildren, Kassandra, Matthew, Kieran, and Ronan, and her two step-children, Paul (Pete) and Michelle Deyo. Donna was also very close with all her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Donations may be made in Donna’s memory to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

