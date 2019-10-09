AUBURN — Donna L. (Skinkle) Pedley, 68, of Auburn, passed away at her home early Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019.
She was the eldest daughter of the late Donald and Beverly Bailey Skinkle. Her final wish to go home was fulfilled by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Donna spent her early childhood in Skaneateles, N.Y., where she fell in love with animals at an early age and raised her horse Troopador amongst many other animals. Donna graduated from Central High School and received an associate degree from Cayuga Community College. Upon retiring from Auburn Memorial Hospital after more than 20 years of service, she worked part-time at Walmart in Auburn where she met many new friends that loved and adored her. Anyone who new Donna, knew she was an avid cat lover. She was most happy spending time with her family. Donna thoroughly loved and cherished all the special memories she was able to have with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all of them.
She is survived by her three loving children, Chris (Katie) Pedley, Mike Reilley, and Nancy Durnford, all of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Olivia Reilley, Giuliana and Briella Pedley, Thomas Weaver III, Casey and Erin Aaserud, Kathy and John Durnford; four great-grandchildren, JaKhari, Jahkier, Jocilyn, and Amiah; two sisters, Nancy (Pat) Vassallo, and Tina Feliciano; three brothers, Harry Skinkle, Donald (Toni) Skinkle, and Larry Skinkle; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved feline friend, Fluffy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Michael Skinkle; great-grandson, Xavier; and feline companion, Mittens.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles.
Contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, or the American Cancer Society.
Please leave any online condolences at pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
