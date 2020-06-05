ELBRIDGE — Donna Lee Owens, 68, of Elbridge, died June 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Frances Quinn Haggett. She retired from Funding Source in Syracuse where she was VP and worked in the mortgage department.
Surviving are her three children, Jim Owens, Christy Owens, and Patti “PJ” Williams; nine grandchildren, David, Jessica, Breanne, Dayle, Excell Jr., Kayvon, Mark, Travis, and Michael, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Timmy, and by her husband, Dale M. Owens.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga.
Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.