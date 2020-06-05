Donna Lee Owens
0 entries

Donna Lee Owens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELBRIDGE — Donna Lee Owens, 68, of Elbridge, died June 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Frances Quinn Haggett. She retired from Funding Source in Syracuse where she was VP and worked in the mortgage department.

Surviving are her three children, Jim Owens, Christy Owens, and Patti “PJ” Williams; nine grandchildren, David, Jessica, Breanne, Dayle, Excell Jr., Kayvon, Mark, Travis, and Michael, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Timmy, and by her husband, Dale M. Owens.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga.

Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News