ELBRIDGE — Donna Lee Owens, 68, of Elbridge, died June 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Frances Quinn Haggett. She retired from Funding Source in Syracuse where she was VP and worked in the mortgage department.

Surviving are her three children, Jim Owens, Christy Owens, and Patti “PJ” Williams; nine grandchildren, David, Jessica, Breanne, Dayle, Excell Jr., Kayvon, Mark, Travis, and Michael, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Timmy, and by her husband, Dale M. Owens.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga.

