MORAVIA — Our mom Donna Lockett passed all too soon from this earth on Aug. 17, 2019.
Donna was born to Roger and Norma Jean Throup in the quaint suburb of Hillcrest, N.Y. She graduated from Chenango Valley High School where she excelled in academics as an honor student and in sports as an all-star softball pitcher. Donna was homecoming queen in 1975, her senior year, an honor that was terrifically uncomfortable for the shy teen. Most importantly, was a kind and caring classmate and a friend to many and thoroughly enjoyed attending reunions.
After graduation Donna started her college studies at Hobart and William Smith in Geneva, N.Y. A bout with spinal meningitis threatened to derail her educational aspirations but she was not to be denied. She next attended Virginia Commonwealth University and later graduated from SUNY Utica-Rome where she received her bachelor of science in health administration.
Donna is survived by her parents, and sisters, Karen Cook-Beston, and Cheryl Schmitt.
She was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Dayton, and cousin, Tim Throup. She dearly loved and missed both. Donna will be interred alongside her sister, Kathy.
She held a variety of jobs including as a sales associate at a frame shop and a job classification analyst in the Broome County HR Department which she gave up for her favorite job, being a stay at home mom. A close second was the time she spent as a Head Start teacher in Moravia, N.Y. She was truly gifted with children and they gravitated to her.
Donna leaves behind her and Alan Lockett’s four children, Nathan Lockett, Amanda Lockett, Emily Jones with husband, Henry, and Abigale Lockett. Known to her grandchildren as “Nonni,” she will also be greatly missed by Riley Lockett, Landon Lockett, and Eleanor Jones. She was expecting twin granddaughters this month.
Donna’s legacy of love is embedded in her children and grandchildren to whom she made clear were her reason for living, “I don’t know why the angels decided I could be your mom but I’m grateful. I know what true joy is because of you!”
Donna lived in a beautiful lakefront home and was heard to say that the water had a calming effect on her. A visit to that home located along the Dorothy Mcllroy Bird Sanctuary was a clear depiction of her hard work, artistic abilities, profound appreciation for nature and love for her dogs, Lola and Tessa. The beautifully landscaped property was created by her own hand and vision; her home displayed found art and was adorned with paintings she’s produced over the years. A talent she discovered later in life.
The demons she struggled so mightily with never diminished her capacity to love deeply or to be loved fully in return - what they did do though was interfere with her ability to accept the extent and breadth of love that so many in her life had for her. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Finger Lakes Trail Trust, the operator of the Bird Sanctuary she was able to appreciate into her last days would be a gift not only to her, but our world and community that she cared so much for.
To show our love, calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Fillmore Glen in the Main Pavilion Fillmore room; 5 to 6 p.m. will be reserved for those who wish to share stories or remembrances of Donna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.