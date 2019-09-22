CAYUGA — Doris Llewellyn Clark, 91, of Cayuga, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Auburn Nursing Home.
Born Dec. 9, 1927 to Gladys (Walters) and Edward Llewellyn in Auburn. Dory graduated high school in Auburn and later Austin Beauty school in Albany. She married Fred Clark, of Romulus on Sept. 21, 1947. They built a home in Cayuga in 1954 where they resided until recently. Dory was an avid gardener -- growing over 100 roses. She loved garage sales and never met a collectable she didn’t like. She also loved cats, feeding many strays and ferals in addition to her own pets. Dory and Fred spent many winters in Florida, eventually settling in N. Fort Myers where they frequented “trash and treasure” sales and Dory added to her extensive seashell collection. They also loved to visit Prince Edward Island and Cape Cod on their anniversary, as well as taking extensive trips around the country.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2016, and her four siblings, Virginia, Marion, Alice, and Edward.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (John) Brott; a son, Curtis (Signe) Clark; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Seneca Falls.
Please consider a donation to an animal charity of your choice.
