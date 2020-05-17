DRYDEN — Doris M. Rooker, age 91, of Dryden, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a two month illness.
Mrs. Rooker was born Feb. 12, 1929, at Auburn, a daughter of the late Wilford and Gladys Webb Dennett. On Feb. 24, 1946, she was married to the late Harold N. Rooker at Auburn. Mrs. Rooker has been a resident of Dryden since 1976 having previously resided in Locke. She worked at Jamesway Department Store and P & C Markets prior to retiring in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a four-year-old daughter, Carolyn Lee Rooker; granddaughter, Shannon Feringa; great-granddaughter, Maryan Muzzy; brother, Royal Dennett; and sister, Betty Tehan.
She is survived by her sons, Donald D. (Betty) Rooker, of Freeville, N.Y., Paul N. (Karen L.) Rooker, of Castle Creek, N.Y., and Rodney H. (Nan Clay) Rooker, of Star Lake, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Doris’s request, no formal services will be held. Burial in Soule Cemetery, Auburn, will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are directed to Hospicare, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Arrangements are entrusted to the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden. www.perkinsfh.com
