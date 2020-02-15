AUBURN — Mrs. Dorothy E. Doebler, 71, of the Boyle Center, Auburn, died unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2020, at home.

Dorothy was born on June 23, 1948, the daughter of William and Mary Day. She had been employed as a nurse’s aide for many years at Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center and several other local health care facilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, George Doebler Sr., in 2015.

She is survived by her two children, Sherry Clancy, of Auburn, and George Doebler Jr., of Syracuse; three siblings, Margaret Gower, Timothy and Patrick Day , all of Auburn; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass will be said in her name at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Church, Auburn.

Funeral arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Doebler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.