AUBURN — Mrs. Dorothy E. Hahn, 86, of Auburn, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.
Mrs. Hahn was born in Springport, N.Y., on Oct. 5, 1933, the daughter of Claude and Pearl Stickles Burgdorf. As a lifelong Auburnian she had worked at General Electric in Auburn for 26 years; 10 years at Owens-Brockway, and Marshall’s Department Store for 10 years. Dorothy liked to visit casinos and the lakes where she would enjoy watching boats.
Dorothy will be missed by her longtime companion, Ed Burns, of Auburn; her children, Constance Nolan, of Auburn, Lori Christiantelli, of Lansing, Thomas Hahn, of North Carolina, and Shelly Weiman (Paul Weiman, III), of Auburn; grandchildren, Brian S., Amberly Rose (Jay), Richard Hahn (Tamera), Kansas Hahn, Sara Jackson (Ryan), Dalton Christiantelli (Jessica), Matthew Weiman, Tylor Hahn (Ashly), Theresa Hahn, Payton Hahn, and Zachery Hahyn; her sister, Lorraine Walter, of Oneida; her best friend, Nancy Snow; 20 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Maylan and Robert Burgdorf.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of Dorothy’s family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Springport, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.