Dorothy Joanne Brewer
0 entries

Dorothy Joanne Brewer

  • 0

AUBURN — Dorothy Joanne Brewer, 87, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Commons.

She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Eleanor Grigsby Micucci. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by five sons, Billy, Bobby, David, Harold, and Jimmy Brewer; two daughters, Emily Hyde and Terry Grader; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Harold Brewer; daughter, Dorothy Besner; and son, Stanley Brewer Sr.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 12:30 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News