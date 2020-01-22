AUBURN — Dorothy Joanne Brewer, 87, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Commons.
She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Eleanor Grigsby Micucci. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by five sons, Billy, Bobby, David, Harold, and Jimmy Brewer; two daughters, Emily Hyde and Terry Grader; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Harold Brewer; daughter, Dorothy Besner; and son, Stanley Brewer Sr.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 12:30 p.m.
