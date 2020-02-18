Dorothy M. Chiddy
MORAVIA — Dorothy M. Chiddy, 94, a former resident of Skaneateles, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Moravia.

Mrs. Chiddy was born in Buffalo, a daughter of the late John and Mildred Whittaker Atken. She was a graduate of LaFayette High School, class of 1943, and most recently had been employed as the secretary of Covenant United Methodist Church in West Seneca.

Mrs. Chiddy is survived by a son, Richard and his wife, Marie Chiddy, of Moravia; two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Megan Chiddy; a brother, Randall and his wife, Wanda Atken.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Chiddy in 2006.

Mrs. Chiddy’s request was to have no services or calling hours.

