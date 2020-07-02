Dorothy M. Delaney
May 1, 1928 — June 30, 2020
AUBURN — Dorothy M. Delaney, 92, of Auburn, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1928 in Auburn to the late Earl and Grace Dean Clifford. Dorothy was a wonderful mother and caring wife. She enjoyed working in the flower garden and canning relish, pickles and strawberry preserve. She and her husband, Leo, loved to square dance and were at one time the president of the Cayuga Cutups. Dorothy and Leo would put on large square dancing events together for the whole Northeast. Dorothy and Leo wintered for several years in Myrtle Beach where they made many wonderful friends. Dorothy loved life, music, laughing, dancing, her friends and most of all her family.
She is survived by, husband, Leo Delaney; sons, James Delaney, Kevin Delaney; nieces, Lori Cochran, Maureen Willis, Sue Manuel, Debbie Coleman Shannon Turkovich; nephews, Thomas, Tim, Todd Michael, Brian and Sean Delaney; sisters-in-law, Robin Clifford, Nora Baker, Helen Delaney; brother-in-law William Delaney; godson, Kevin Finch; several cousins, grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Paul Clifford and niece Heidi Clifford. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday July 5, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. All people attending must wear a mask and social distancing must be maintained. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.