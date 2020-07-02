AUBURN — Dorothy M. Delaney, 92, of Auburn, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1928 in Auburn to the late Earl and Grace Dean Clifford. Dorothy was a wonderful mother and caring wife. She enjoyed working in the flower garden and canning relish, pickles and strawberry preserve. She and her husband, Leo, loved to square dance and were at one time the president of the Cayuga Cutups. Dorothy and Leo would put on large square dancing events together for the whole Northeast. Dorothy and Leo wintered for several years in Myrtle Beach where they made many wonderful friends. Dorothy loved life, music, laughing, dancing, her friends and most of all her family.