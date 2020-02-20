AUBURN — Dorothy M. Moore, 88, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Mrs. Moore was born in Auburn, to the late John and Mary Turosz Babiarz. After many years of employment, Dorothy retired from Columbian Rope. She had a heart of gold, helping others in need. For years she volunteered her time cooking at the Easter Seals Christmas Party, while her late husband, Joseph, played Santa Claus. She always made sure to donate to the Roswell Children’s Hospital as well.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Bill) DeLand, Joseph (Kristine) Moore Jr., John Moore, Mary Moore, Edward Moore and Antoinette Brown; her grandchildren, Colleen (Charles) Cole, Jessica Gillett, Keith (Andrea) Moore, Stacey Moore, Scott (Colleen) Moore, Jennifer Moore, Jolynn Moore, Dawn (Scott) Rude, Joseph Stewart, and Fred Stewart; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Fred Babiarz.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Moore Sr.; her granddaughter, Laurie Stewart; sister, Mary Ann Squires; and brother, Stanley Babiarz.