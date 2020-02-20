Dorothy M. Moore
0 entries

Dorothy M. Moore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy M. Moore

AUBURN — Dorothy M. Moore, 88, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Mrs. Moore was born in Auburn, to the late John and Mary Turosz Babiarz. After many years of employment, Dorothy retired from Columbian Rope. She had a heart of gold, helping others in need. For years she volunteered her time cooking at the Easter Seals Christmas Party, while her late husband, Joseph, played Santa Claus. She always made sure to donate to the Roswell Children’s Hospital as well.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Bill) DeLand, Joseph (Kristine) Moore Jr., John Moore, Mary Moore, Edward Moore and Antoinette Brown; her grandchildren, Colleen (Charles) Cole, Jessica Gillett, Keith (Andrea) Moore, Stacey Moore, Scott (Colleen) Moore, Jennifer Moore, Jolynn Moore, Dawn (Scott) Rude, Joseph Stewart, and Fred Stewart; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Fred Babiarz.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Moore Sr.; her granddaughter, Laurie Stewart; sister, Mary Ann Squires; and brother, Stanley Babiarz.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christion burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John’s Church, 36 Rochester St., Port Byron. Burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Courage of Carly Fund, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News