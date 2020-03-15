AUBURN — Dorothy May Sciortino, 93, of North Fulton Street, Auburn, passed away March 7, 2020, at The Commons.

Born on May 21, 1926 in West Maitland, New South Wales, Australia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Amy May Smith Sell. At age 10, the family moved to Bristol, England. She married in 1945, coming to the United States in 1946 as a “British war bride.” She retired from General Electric in 1991. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed knitting.

She will be missed by her children, Josie (Tom) Hegedus, of Arizona, Frank (Sue) Sciortino, Tom (Laurie) Sciortino, and Denise (Richard) Boles, all of Auburn; grandchildren, Paul and Mark Sobus, Sheree Crumbley, Felicia and Jeremy Sciortino, Betsy Merkley, William and Kayleigh Boles; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and siblings, Vera Hodson, Elsie Emery, and Gordon Sell, all of the U.K.

Dorothy was predeceased by her former husband, Frank Sciortino; son, David Sciortino; brothers, Leonard, Donald, Ken, Reginald (Ted), and William Sell; and special friend, Paul Koenig.

There are no calling hours and services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a contribution in Dorothy’s name to Seneca/Cayuga ARC, 180 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

