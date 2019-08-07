AUBURN — Dorris “June” Rose (ne Laberteaux), faithful servant, was called home by God on Aug. 3, 2019 in Auburn, at the age of 101.
June is survived by her only daughter, Mrs. Carole Jennifer (Otterstatter), of Rush, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Dr. Robert Andrew Otterstatter (Joni), Jennifer Lynne Miskell, and Timothy James Otterstatter (Sarah); and four great-grandchildren, Leia Marie Otterstatter, Erin Genevieve Miskell, Bridget Morgan Miskell, Harper Rose Otterstatter, and a fifth to arrive in October, Mitchel Joseph Otterstatter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, United States Army Master Sgt. Louis “Mitchel” Rose, of Weedsport, (1984), who served during World War II in both the Pacific and European theaters.
June was born on June 11, 1918 in Auburn, to Elma Treat “Amy” Laberteaux, ne Odell (1992) and Fred James “Ampy” Laberteaux (1955). She was truly a woman ahead of her time, graduating from Geneseo Teacher’s College (now SUNY Geneseo) in 1938 with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master of arts in elementary education from Buffalo State thereafter. She married Mitchel, CEO of the Earl T. Burns Foods Brokerage in 1945. June began her teaching career at the Auburn Convalescent Home and transferred to (the old) William H. Seward Elementary, retiring in 1978, after one year at (the new) Seward Elementary School (formerly Mt. Carmel High School) to spend time with her beloved husband. In 1947, the couple welcomed their only child, Carole, into their home, who became a registered nurse in the Rochester, N.Y. area.
June was a faithful congregant and choir member at Trinity United Methodist Church until its closing in 2007. From the time of her retirement on, she was very involved in her community and sat on many education-related boards, including The Home on Grant Avenue (30 years), and both the Cayuga County Retired Teacher’s Association and New York State Retired Teacher’s Association, where she held every officer position at least once (finishing up as chaplain).
She taught many fine Auburnians, including Assemblyman Gary Finch, John Walsh (of America’s Most Wanted), the world-famous pianist twins, Richard and John Contiguglia, and Neilia Hunter Biden, United States Vice President Joe Biden’s first wife. While she had written short stories her entire life, she published her first book at the age of 92 - a collection of convocations.
She is the true embodiment of the City of Auburn, and will be greatly missed by the myriad lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John, with a double interment (with her husband) in Fort Hill Cemetery after, and a celebration of her life at her former home (6 Maple St., Auburn), Catered by Octane Social House. Please bring a dish to pass or a bottle of wine to share.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John in her name.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.