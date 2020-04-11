× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski, Sr., 96, of Auburn, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his children.

He was one of five brothers all born at home over his parents John and Helen Karpinski’s dry goods store at 47 Perrine St. in Auburn.

He was predeceased by brothers, Stephen, John, Arthur, and Arnold.

While at Jersey City Medical Center, Dr. Joe met the love of his life, Floryanna (Honey) Lesczynska, a nursing student from Plains, PA. In 1953, Dr. Joe returned to the hometown he loved to establish an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice.

Dr. Joe and Honey married in 1956 and had six children: Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski, Jr. (ex-spouse Leslie), of Rochester, N.Y., Dr. John D. Karpinski (Marina), of Palm City, Fla., Dr. Paul A. Karpinski, of Denver, Colo., Dr. Kathryn M. Karpinski, of Skaneateles, N.Y., Kristina A. Karpinski Engel, Esq. (Leonard), of Holliston, Mass., and Dr. Susan E. Karpinski-Failla (Peter), of Flemington, N.J.

After a long battle with cancer, Honey passed away in April 1991, after 35 years of marriage.