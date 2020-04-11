AUBURN — Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski, Sr., 96, of Auburn, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his children.
He was one of five brothers all born at home over his parents John and Helen Karpinski’s dry goods store at 47 Perrine St. in Auburn.
He was predeceased by brothers, Stephen, John, Arthur, and Arnold.
While at Jersey City Medical Center, Dr. Joe met the love of his life, Floryanna (Honey) Lesczynska, a nursing student from Plains, PA. In 1953, Dr. Joe returned to the hometown he loved to establish an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice.
Dr. Joe and Honey married in 1956 and had six children: Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski, Jr. (ex-spouse Leslie), of Rochester, N.Y., Dr. John D. Karpinski (Marina), of Palm City, Fla., Dr. Paul A. Karpinski, of Denver, Colo., Dr. Kathryn M. Karpinski, of Skaneateles, N.Y., Kristina A. Karpinski Engel, Esq. (Leonard), of Holliston, Mass., and Dr. Susan E. Karpinski-Failla (Peter), of Flemington, N.J.
After a long battle with cancer, Honey passed away in April 1991, after 35 years of marriage.
Dr. Joe was very proud of his 11 grandchildren: Lauren (21), Alexandra (19), Liam (19), Sophia (17), Colin (16), Max (15), Isabella (15), Lillian (14), Simon (13), Jonah (11), and Lucas (9).
Services and burial were private. A celebration of his remarkable, outstanding, stupendous and prodigious life will be scheduled in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, 202 East Court St., Ithaca, NY 14850 or St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Dr. Karpinski.
Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.
