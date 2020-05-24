FLEMING — Dr. Joseph J. Indelicato, 86, of Fleming, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital with his family at his side.
He was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Ottavio and Lillian Loicano Indelicato. Joe was an East High School graduate, class of 1952. He then went on to Niagara University and Georgetown University School of Dentistry where he received his DDS degree in 1960. Dr. Joe began his dental practice at the Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., later entering private practice in Dover, N.H., before relocating to Auburn in 1965, where he practiced dentistry for more than 30 years. He retired in 1996.
As a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War Era, Joe marched proudly in many local Memorial Day parades commemorating the death of his brother, Leo, who perished at the Battle of D-Day at Normandy, France; as well as the lives lost of countless others whom honorably served their country. Joe was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church where he served as a former Vice President of the Holy Names Society. Joe was also active in the Purple Lancer’s Carnicelli Indelicato Post 1975 where he served as treasurer. He was also active in the Cayuga County Dental Association, where he served as President.
Joe built his retirement home on Owasco Lake where he enjoyed boating, fishing, and countless hours on the deck overlooking the lake with his family and friends. Joe and June also enjoyed wintering at their home in Fort Myers, Fla. for many years. Joe welcomed all with a smile and his easy going nature. He never shied away from a challenge and no project was too daunting. As those who knew him well can attest, he was quite adept at finding solutions! But more than anything, he cherished his time spent at home and will be sadly missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, June Rose (Flynn) Indelicato, of Fleming; four children, Joseph (Judy) Indelicato Jr., of Clifton Park, Timothy (Betty) Indelicato, of Camillus, Thomas (Trish) Indelicato, of Auburn, and Catherine McArdle, of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Joseph J. III, Flynn, John, Avrille, Alyssa, Holly, Thomas Jr., and Nicholas; as well as brothers-in-law, Joseph Locastro, of Auburn, and Tim (Ruth) Flynn, of Wells, Maine; sisters-in-law, Alice Goldenberg and Margaret Flynn, of Aptos, Calif., and Patricia Bolduc, of Dover, N.H.; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a son-in-law, Matthew McArdle, and siblings, Rose, Salvatore “Sam,” Leo, Mary Lou, and Josephine Locastro.
A private service and burial will be held this week at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to either the Alzheimer’s Disease Research or Autism Speaks.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
