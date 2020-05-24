× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FLEMING — Dr. Joseph J. Indelicato, 86, of Fleming, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital with his family at his side.

He was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Ottavio and Lillian Loicano Indelicato. Joe was an East High School graduate, class of 1952. He then went on to Niagara University and Georgetown University School of Dentistry where he received his DDS degree in 1960. Dr. Joe began his dental practice at the Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., later entering private practice in Dover, N.H., before relocating to Auburn in 1965, where he practiced dentistry for more than 30 years. He retired in 1996.

As a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War Era, Joe marched proudly in many local Memorial Day parades commemorating the death of his brother, Leo, who perished at the Battle of D-Day at Normandy, France; as well as the lives lost of countless others whom honorably served their country. Joe was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church where he served as a former Vice President of the Holy Names Society. Joe was also active in the Purple Lancer’s Carnicelli Indelicato Post 1975 where he served as treasurer. He was also active in the Cayuga County Dental Association, where he served as President.