Dr. William 'Bill' H. Foresman

Bill was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of Dr. Arthur H. and Joanne Philbrook Foresman. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and Hamilton College and earned his medical degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He completed his residency in Urology at the University of Rochester Medical School Center at Strong Memorial Hospital. Bill practiced urology in Auburn since 1998 and established Lake Region Urology in 2004. In 2014 he became part and partner of AMP urology group. Bill’s dedication and commitment to his patients and his professionalism amongst his colleagues was renowned in the community which he so loved. He was a skilled physician with an uncompromising work ethic instilled by his parents. Bill held numerous leadership positions in the community, including President of the Cayuga County Medical Society, Chief of Surgery and President of the Medical Staff at Auburn Memorial Hospital, and Member of the AMH Board of Trustees. Bill had a very strong devotion to the Lord and the community.