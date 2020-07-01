Earl M. VanHorn
June 29, 2020
Earl M. VanHorn, 86, of Cato, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Sennett, son of the late George F. VanHorn and Laura Parish VanHorn. He was a self-employed barber at Van's Barbershop in Cato for 60 years, and was head bus driver at Cato-Meridian Schools until retirement in 1990. He loved baseball, basketball and later became an accomplished golfer, even having gotten a hole-in-one. He was a kind man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was an entertainer to his friends at Dunkin Donuts in Meridian.
He was predeceased by siblings, Charles, George, Jim, and, Gerald.
Survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Anne Devendorf VanHorn; three children, Ed (Dawn) VanHorn, of Cato, Sue (Chris) Barrett, of Baldwinsville, and Beth (David) Fassinger, of Camillus; Siblings, Joseph, Oliver (Shari), Bueleh and Harold (Dorothy); grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances, a private immediate family members only memorial service will take place on Earl and Anne's 66th anniversary, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Meridian Baptist Church at 11 a.m., for those wishing to watch the service live, they may do so via Dain-Cullinan Funeral Homes Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions may do so to Meridian Baptist Church, PO Box 37, Meridian, NY 13113, Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088, or CIMVAC, 2496 W Main St., Cato, NY 13033.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.