Earl M. VanHorn

June 29, 2020

Earl M. VanHorn, 86, of Cato, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Sennett, son of the late George F. VanHorn and Laura Parish VanHorn. He was a self-employed barber at Van's Barbershop in Cato for 60 years, and was head bus driver at Cato-Meridian Schools until retirement in 1990. He loved baseball, basketball and later became an accomplished golfer, even having gotten a hole-in-one. He was a kind man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was an entertainer to his friends at Dunkin Donuts in Meridian.

He was predeceased by siblings, Charles, George, Jim, and, Gerald.

Survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Anne Devendorf VanHorn; three children, Ed (Dawn) VanHorn, of Cato, Sue (Chris) Barrett, of Baldwinsville, and Beth (David) Fassinger, of Camillus; Siblings, Joseph, Oliver (Shari), Bueleh and Harold (Dorothy); grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.