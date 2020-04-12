Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.

He is survived by his father, Eddie L. Hartfield Sr., of Boston, Mass.; wife, Kijafa M. Hartfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Richard Hartfield, of Auburn; two daughters, Andrѐa and her husband, Gregory, of Liverpool, and Cara-Mea and her longtime companion, Ronald; two sons, Markel and Nijuwan, all from Syracuse, N.Y.; one niece, Sho`keyma and her husband, Jerome, of Syracuse, N.Y.; two nephews, Tajh and Amari Hartfield, of Cortland, N.Y.; and a host of family and friends.