SYRACUSE — Eddie L. Hartfield Jr., 53, of Syracuse, surrendered his life to God on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He is son of the late Bernice Robinson Hartfield.
He is survived by his father, Eddie L. Hartfield Sr., of Boston, Mass.; wife, Kijafa M. Hartfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Richard Hartfield, of Auburn; two daughters, Andrѐa and her husband, Gregory, of Liverpool, and Cara-Mea and her longtime companion, Ronald; two sons, Markel and Nijuwan, all from Syracuse, N.Y.; one niece, Sho`keyma and her husband, Jerome, of Syracuse, N.Y.; two nephews, Tajh and Amari Hartfield, of Cortland, N.Y.; and a host of family and friends.
There will be a private service for the family.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
