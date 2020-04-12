Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.
0 entries

Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.

SYRACUSE — Eddie L. Hartfield Jr., 53, of Syracuse, surrendered his life to God on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He is son of the late Bernice Robinson Hartfield.

He is survived by his father, Eddie L. Hartfield Sr., of Boston, Mass.; wife, Kijafa M. Hartfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Richard Hartfield, of Auburn; two daughters, Andrѐa and her husband, Gregory, of Liverpool, and Cara-Mea and her longtime companion, Ronald; two sons, Markel and Nijuwan, all from Syracuse, N.Y.; one niece, Sho`keyma and her husband, Jerome, of Syracuse, N.Y.; two nephews, Tajh and Amari Hartfield, of Cortland, N.Y.; and a host of family and friends.

There will be a private service for the family.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Hartfield, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News