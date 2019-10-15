AURORA — Edmund E. Maassen, 86, of Aurora, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.
Born at home in Owego, he was the youngest child of the late Henry and Mary Brackert Maassen. Ed played on the baseball and basketball teams of Sherwood School and still holds some of the individual records. Ed led a busy life running the Maassen’s family farm in Poplar Ridge, coaching CYO basketball, driving a school bus, volunteering for the Aurora Fire Department, and later working for Turek’s Farm. He was owner and operator of The Fargo in Aurora for 35 years and was friend and voice of wisdom to decades of Wells students and locals who knew him affectionately as Eddie. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Kany Maassen, of Aurora; sons, Edmund Maassen II (Jacqueline Dickinson), of Poplar Ridge, and James Maassen (Colleen Hickey), of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Marion Holley Maassen, of California; sister-in-law, Carol Constable (Bernie); special nephew, Gary Constable; brother-in-law, Ronald Kany (Ellen DelFavero); sister, Gertrude Nolan, of Poplar Ridge; grandchildren, Rosalina, Skyler, Bradley, Holley, Olivia, Conor, and Erin; great-granddaughter, Kira; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Edmund was predeceased by his son, Kim Maassen, and several brothers and sisters.
Edmund’s adamant instructions stated no calling hours with a private family-only service. There will be a public celebration of life at a later time and date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Aurora Fire Department, 456 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026 or to the Poplar Ridge Fire Company, P.O. Box 55, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139, in memory of Edmund E. Maassen.
Shakelton Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
