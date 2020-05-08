× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RED CREEK — Edward H. Hockeborn, Sr., 91, of Upton Road, Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Auburn, son of the late Edward Michael Hockeborn, and Viola Chamberlin Hockeborn. He enjoyed camping, CB radio, woodworking, puttering around his home, lawn ornaments, and his dog, Sugar. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a system analyst at Singer Corp, billing and payroll for Cayuga County, and Crouse-Hinds in Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janice Stewart Hockeborn; daughter, Penny Hockeborn; and a sister, Helen Pauldine.

Survived by daughter, Debra (Mark) Smith, of Victory; son, Edward Hockeborn Jr., of Weedsport; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, calling hours will be private; burial will take place in Victory Union Cemetery.

For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Victory Fire Department, 12009 NY-38, Cato, NY 13033, or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements.

