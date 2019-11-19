{{featured_button_text}}
Edward J. Feek

AUBURN — Edward J. Feek, 67, of Auburn, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Upstate Medical Hospital.

A native of Auburn, Ed played in and umpired local softball leagues and loved to bowl. He was employed as a manager for Circle K of Seneca Falls and also was a licensed real estate agent for Lake Country Real Estate for many years. Ed enjoyed being part of BOKO LLC, a property management company. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Ed is survived by his loyal companion and his rock, Bonnie Ford, of Auburn; loving sister, Barbara Feek, of Auburn; uncle, Ron Oughterson; grandchildren, Christopher and Anna Armstrong and their mother, Wendy Armstrong; and many cousins who will miss him dearly.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

In addition to his parents, Edward Sr. and Angela D’Antonio Feek, Ed was predeceased by his son, Chris, and his brother, Mike.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours for Ed will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (today) Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Feek, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Visitation begins.
Nov 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
11:00AM
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments