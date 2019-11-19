AUBURN — Edward J. Feek, 67, of Auburn, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Upstate Medical Hospital.
A native of Auburn, Ed played in and umpired local softball leagues and loved to bowl. He was employed as a manager for Circle K of Seneca Falls and also was a licensed real estate agent for Lake Country Real Estate for many years. Ed enjoyed being part of BOKO LLC, a property management company. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Ed is survived by his loyal companion and his rock, Bonnie Ford, of Auburn; loving sister, Barbara Feek, of Auburn; uncle, Ron Oughterson; grandchildren, Christopher and Anna Armstrong and their mother, Wendy Armstrong; and many cousins who will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Edward Sr. and Angela D’Antonio Feek, Ed was predeceased by his son, Chris, and his brother, Mike.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours for Ed will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (today) Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
