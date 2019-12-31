LAUREL HILL, Fla. — Edward K. Beard, of Laurel Hill, Fla., formerly of Bloomington, Md., Bondurant, Iowa, and Weedsport, N.Y., passed away Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born Aug. 2, 1935 in Bloomington, Md., to Paul Beard and Wilda Frances Beard.
He is survived by his children: son, Edward F. Beard and wife, Tina, of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Lori Raymond and husband, Greg, of Shelter Island, N.Y.; daughter, Janet Riley and husband, Bobby, of Laurel Hill, Fla.; his three grandchildren, Sarah Beard Parsley, Scott Beard, and Lily Riley; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Parsley and Charlotte Parsley; his brothers, Clyde Beard and wife, Alma Jean, and Roy Beard and wife, Jane, and his sister, Wilda Marshall and her husband, Joe. He is also survived by an abundance of extended loved ones including cousins, nieces, nephews, their families, in-laws, and friends in the many places he lived with his family.
His wife, Marilyn predeceased him in November 2015.
Ed spent many years serving his community, in the U.S. Army Reserves, the Weedsport, N.Y. Fire Department, and the Bloomington, Md. Fire Department.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, Md. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Levels, W.Va. immediately following the service.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
