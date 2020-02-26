AUBURN — Edward L. Coraci, 80, the husband of Vicky Coraci, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Community Hospital, Syracuse.
A life resident of Auburn, Ed retired from McQuay International following more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed gardening, following the New York Yankees, and above all, taking care of his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Vicky, Ed is survived by four sons, Edward Jr., of Auburn, Michael (Cassandra), of Auburn, Steven, of Union Springs, and Alex (Ranjitha), of Colorado; two daughters, Laura, of Fishkill, N.Y., and Angela, of Auburn; one brother, Anthony, of Rochester; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, Onofrio and Mary Szymanski Coraci, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; brother, Jack Coraci; and sisters, Frances Eyler and Patricia Coraci.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.