Edward Lee Barbery, 77, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.
Edward, or “Steamer,” as he was called by his close friends and family, was born Oct. 6, 1942 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. to William Adams and Enid Evans. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and was able to travel the world in service of his country. He spoke often fondly of these experiences. He was a proud veteran.
Edward enjoyed being home with his wife, Susan, and loved spending time outside in his backyard with friends and family, children and grandchildren. Even strangers were welcome and would often leave as lifelong friends. All were welcome.
He was an avid craftsmen who spent a great deal of his time working in his woodshop and developing his backyard. He enjoyed participating in local dart leagues and arranged several tournaments in the late 1980s and early 1990s to benefit local children’s charities. He loved children and animals. He especially loved his beautiful German Sheppard “Smokey” and his cat “Boots.”
You have free articles remaining.
Edward is survived by his wife, Susan Barbery (Mitchell), of Auburn, NY; daughters Antoinnette Hesser (Mark) and Tracy Doroschenko (Nick) of State College, Pennsylvania; sons Marcus Barbery (Kelly) of State College, Pennsylvania and Jaime Wilson (Joanna) of Auburn, NY; brothers and sisters, which include Vaughn Way (Ronnie) of Pennsylvania, Donna Deyo (Pete), Bruce Adams (Linda), Marybeth Huey (Steve), Jeffrey Adams of Auburn, NY, David Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Daria Homens (Ron) of Florida; and his beloved cousin Audrey Walton of Niagara Falls, NY.
Edward was predeceased by his mother, Enid Evans Quigley, of Pennsylvania, and William Adams, of Auburn, NY; sister Judi Bailey (Brian) of Pennsylvania; and brothers Jake Adams (Lynn) and Eric Quigley of Pennsylvania.
Friends and Family are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY. Services for family will take place immediately following at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.