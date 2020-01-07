BRANDON, Fla. — Edward W. Murray, 81, of Brandon, Fla., originally from Auburn, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline, and two granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; sons, Philip (Lynn), Mike (Suzanne), and Shawn (Connie); daughters, Donna (Dann) Wilson and Tabitha (Ron) Wood; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be in Riverview, Fla., and final inurnment will be in Union Springs, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Springs Fire Department.
