Elaine A. Stayton
Nov. 11, 1946 — July 19, 2020
NILES — Elaine A. Stayton, 73, of Globe Road, Niles, NY unexpectedly passed away surrounded by family at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Elaine was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Auburn, NY, a daughter of Ernest B. and Florence Brigden Hulse. She had been a resident of Locke and Moravia all of her life.
She was a graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1965 and had been employed there in the cafeteria until her retirement where she was finally able to put all of her time into her beloved yard and gardens.
She was predeceased by her father, Ernest, and, Ronald Stayton, her high school sweetheart and husband.
She is survived by her mother, Florence Hulse, of Groton; children, sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Stayton and Michael Stayton, of Niles; daughter, Melissa Stayton (Dan Dunham), of Moravia; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan), Meghan (Dan) Wood, Kayleigh Stayton and Collin Dunham; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Douglas Hulse, of Auburn; sisters-in laws, Linda (Dick) Simmons, of Baltimore, MD and Cheryl (Steve) Austin, of Weedsport and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed the simple things in life; bird watching, maintaining pristine gardens and lawns, friends, family, and her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the family farm at 5510 Globe Road., Niles, NY. Burial will be private for the family in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and guests for visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Stayton Home on Globe Road.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Four Town First Aid Squad or New Hope Fire Dept.
