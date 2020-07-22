× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine A. Stayton

Nov. 11, 1946 — July 19, 2020

NILES — Elaine A. Stayton, 73, of Globe Road, Niles, NY unexpectedly passed away surrounded by family at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Elaine was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Auburn, NY, a daughter of Ernest B. and Florence Brigden Hulse. She had been a resident of Locke and Moravia all of her life.

She was a graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1965 and had been employed there in the cafeteria until her retirement where she was finally able to put all of her time into her beloved yard and gardens.

She was predeceased by her father, Ernest, and, Ronald Stayton, her high school sweetheart and husband.

She is survived by her mother, Florence Hulse, of Groton; children, sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Stayton and Michael Stayton, of Niles; daughter, Melissa Stayton (Dan Dunham), of Moravia; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan), Meghan (Dan) Wood, Kayleigh Stayton and Collin Dunham; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Douglas Hulse, of Auburn; sisters-in laws, Linda (Dick) Simmons, of Baltimore, MD and Cheryl (Steve) Austin, of Weedsport and several nieces and nephews.