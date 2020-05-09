× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Elaine Werth Gray, age 93, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born on July 22, 1926, in Wayland Township, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Clara Werth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar Gray; and her son Ralph Gray.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Diane) Gray; daughter, Suzanne (Patrick) O’Donnell; daughter-in-law, Loraine Gray; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Gray, Renee (Mark) Strong, and Tiffany (Terry) Howell; and many loving great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Donations may be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 3131 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine, OH 45439.

To share your memories of Elaine or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, Dayton, OH.

