HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Eleanor C. Beardsley is best known for founding The Transportation Project in Cayuga in the mid-1970s. She was married to James (Jim) Beardsley, a principal with Beardsley and Beardsley Architects (now Beardsley Design Group) until his retirement in 1986.
Eleanor was involved in many community projects, service groups and organizations. She and her husband wintered in Hendersonville, N.C., following his retirement until the mid-1990s, before moving there full-time.
Eleanor was predeceased by Jim in 2011, and son, James Richard Beardsley in 2015.
She is survived by daughters, Susan, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Ellen, of Innishannon, Ireland; son, Thomas, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; sister, Joan, of Staunton, Va., and sisters-in-law, Lynn, of Ithaca, and Velma, of Hendersonville, N.C.
Eleanor asked memories be made to the Cayuga County Transportation Project or the Christian Education Fund at Westminster in Auburn or Trinity in Hendersonville, N.C.
