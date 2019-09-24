RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. — Eleanor (Hague) Hommel, 96, of Rutland Town, Vt., died Sept. 15, 2019, at The Meadows.
She was born in Delmar, on April 6, 1923, daughter of John and Ella (Agard) Hague. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1941, and attended Syracuse University and Cornell University, where she studied nursing. In 1943 she married Roger Hommel, who died in 1991. In 1993 she married Edwin Lemke, who died in 1995.
She lived for many years in Manlius, and Union Springs, and spent many winters in Key Largo, Fla. She moved to Vermont in 2008.
During her long life she was involved in a variety of civic, religious, educational, and artistic endeavors. She was an avid reader and painter, and also enjoyed swimming, square dancing, and playing music. She was an animal lover and while raising her family in Manlius taught her children to ride horses and care for a small herd of beef cows. She had a dog almost to the end of her life. She and her husband, Roger both had private pilots’ licenses and enjoyed attending fly-in breakfasts.
Throughout her life she was sustained by a deep faith which quietly influenced others.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are a son, Timothy Hommel, of Conrad, Iowa; two daughters, Priscilla (Robert) Hoag, of Owego, and Nancy (Richard) Luzer, of Poultney, Vt.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Jane Hommel, of Eldora, Iowa; and a sister, Arleen Hilgenhurst Gregg, of Brentwood, Tenn.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Anne Arthur.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Fabius.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.