CATO — Eleanor M. Brown, 91, of Cato, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Eleanor was born in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Peter and Eleanor Allen Verdun. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gilmore (Bob Baran), of Auburn; her sons, Todd (Ginger) Brown, of Cato, and Dean Brown, of Troy, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Brown.
There will be no calling hours and services will be private with accordance with her wishes.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
