OWASCO — Eleanor M. (Giannone) DeBenedetto, 95, of Owasco, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, peacefully at her home.
She was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Joseph Giannone and Ida Colangelo Anderson. Eleanor was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She was a Central High School graduate, class of 1943. A beautician, she owned and operated Eleanor’s Beauty Salon for many, many years.
Eleanor was an avid golfer who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, china painting, and an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. She thoroughly enjoyed baking for her family and friends, (especially her wonderful Italian Christmas cookies), and the traditional Italian Sunday dinners she lovingly cooked for her family.
She is survived by her loving children, Debra (Larry) Dean, of Auburn, and Dr. David (Cathy) DeBenedetto, of Williamsburg, Va.; four grandchildren, William (Laura) Dean, Colin Dean, James and Spencer DeBenedetto; great-granddaughter, Vivienne Dean; brother, Warner (Pat) Younis, of California; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Dominick, in 2015, and brother, Anthony Giannone.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Eleanor’s family would also like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the home health care aides who helped care for Eleanor over the years. Their dedication and devotion are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
