AUBURN — Elinor S. Riley died at the Commons on St. Anthony on Aug. 26, 2019.
She was born to Letha and Erwin Sheldon on Dec. 4, 1924. She was married to Douglas Riley for 75 years, who died in April. Elinor worked for Farm Bureau in her early years. She was a tax collector for many years in the town of Sennett and she also worked for the Board of Elections. She was very active at the Sennett Federated Church. Elinor was always busy with church dinners and helping others. She also spent many years printing the weekly church bulletin. In Elinor’s later years she was a stay at home mom, taking care of her daughter, Sharon, who she was very devoted to.
Elinor is survived by her children, Jim (Florence) Riley, Judy (Ken) Davis, and Sharon Riley; her grandchildren, Kim (Ken) Rink, Jeff (Ana) Riley, and Brandon (Liz) Stewart; her five great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Norman (Margret) Riley, of Ohio; and her special son-in-law, Rick Stewart.
Along with her parents, Elinor was predeceased by her husband, Doug; her daughter, Elaine Stewart; her sister, Jean Smith; and her brother, Grant.
Calling hours for Elinor will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in Elinor’s name may be made to the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
