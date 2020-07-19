Elizabeth B. Whaley
SKANEATELES — Elizabeth B. Whaley, 95, of Skaneateles passed away peacefully at home on Thursday July 16, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she worked for the Union Springs School District as the District Treasurer. She was a member of Half Acre Union Church and Skaneateles United Methodist Church. She loved spending time volunteering and volunteered for Literacy, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, board of elections and held a seat on the Board of Directors at The Home.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Richard Whaley, of Skaneateles; daughter Jean Stites, of Napa, CA; grandchildren Sari DelFavero, Henry and Sarah Stites; and great grandchildren Sameh and Charle DelFavero; along with a special nephew Ray Lessaongang.
Graveside services for Elizabeth will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes.
Condolences may be left at www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com
