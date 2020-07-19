SKANEATELES — Elizabeth B. Whaley, 95, of Skaneateles passed away peacefully at home on Thursday July 16, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she worked for the Union Springs School District as the District Treasurer. She was a member of Half Acre Union Church and Skaneateles United Methodist Church. She loved spending time volunteering and volunteered for Literacy, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, board of elections and held a seat on the Board of Directors at The Home.