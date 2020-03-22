PORT BYRON — Elizabeth “Georgie” Dennis, 84, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Taber, Charles (Marsha) Dennis, Donald (Deborah) Dennis Jr., Fred (Christine) Dennis, and Tracy (Wade) Bennett; a brother, Joseph (Glenna) Kenny; special grandson, Michael Shimer; 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Celia Dennis; husband, Donald S. Dennis Sr.; and sister, Celia Powers.

“Georgia” was a loving wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resided in Port Byron for 63 years. She loved to be with her family and especially her best friend, sister Celia Powers.

There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Rural Cemetery, 30 Old Almond Road, Hornell, NY 14843. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to cancer research or charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be made to www.audiounfuneralhome.com.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY, has been entrusted with arrangements.

